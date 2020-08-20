Passenger dies of heart attack at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: A passenger, who was set to fly to Karachi from Islamabad International airport on Thursday lost his life due to heart attack, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development said, the passenger identified as Sher Ahmed, who reached Islamabad International along with his family to travel to Karachi, breath his last.

He was rushed to Trauma Medical Centre, where doctor pronounced him dead, sources said.

Earlier on November 7, last year, Pakistan-origin, British national died of a heart attack during a flight while travelling to Sialkot from London.

Read more: Three passengers suffer a heart attack on PIA flight, woman dies

According to airport officials, Khalid Pervez was traveling to Sialkot from London by a PIA flight PK/778 when he suffered a massive heart attack and died on the spot.

Later, the airport officials handed over the body to his grieved family after necessary formalities.

Jehlum was the native city of the deceased.

