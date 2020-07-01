Paternal uncle kills couple for ‘honour’ in Karachi  

KARACHI: In yet another incident of honour killing in Pakistan, a boy and a girl were shot dead in Karachi on Wednesday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday morning in Baloch Goth area of Orangi Town, when a paternal uncle of the girl opened fire on the couple.

The boy identified as Zahid died on the spot in the firing incident while the girl, Naheed sustained bullet wounds and was shifted to a hospital. She later succumbed to her wounds.

The police claimed that the couple was fired upon by the paternal uncle of the girl, identified as Mohabbat Khan after he knew regarding the relationship between them.

“The prime suspect in the case has fled from the scene,” they said adding that a case was registered at Orangi Town police station.

Reports of men and women being killed in the name of honour have emerged time and again from different parts of the country.

In a similar incident of honour killing in Karachi, a woman was allegedly killed by her relatives in December 2019.

The victim, Nayab Bibi, mother of two minor children, was allegedly shot dead by her uncle and other relatives inside her house in Lasbela area of Karachi, police said and added that the suspects managed to escape from the area after the murder.

The officials said that Nayab Bibi hailed from Charsadda and she had contracted the marriage of her choice a few years ago.

Her nephew told the journalist that she was living on rent in the house for over one year and added that her husband, Muhammad Yousif is a driver by profession. He said that unidentified armed men attacked the house and killed the women tonight.

She left behind two children, two-year-old baby girl and a six-month-old baby boy.

