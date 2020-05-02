Coronavirus patient who fled Sukkur quarantine found, detained in KP

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: A novel coronavirus patient who had escaped the Sukkur quarantine center four days prior has finally been traced and detained, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The patient has been detained from Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by the local police.

Read More: Coronavirus patients, suspects break out of Sukkur quarantine facility

The deputy commissioner revealed that the runaway patient has now been checked into the Peshawar quarantine center where he will be required to undergo 14 days of isolation or till the duration his coronavirus is cured.

Read More: Confirmed female patient of coronavirus flees from hospital in Lahore

Earlier on March 26, A confirmed female patient of coronavirus fled from the Jinnah Hospital in Lahore.

According to the MS of the hospital, 24-year-old female patient was admitted in high dependency unit of the Jinnah hospital in Lahore after being tested positive for the COVID-19.

Comments

comments