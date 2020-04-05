66 more patients defeat coronavirus at Sukkur isolation centre

SUKKUR: 66 more patients recovered from the coronavirus pandemic at the Sukkur quarantine facility on Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the provincial government.

The recovered patients twice tested negative for COVID-19 and will be allowed to go home today.

The spokesperson said they belonged to different districts of the province that has so far reported 881 cases of COVID-19.

51 new cases of the virus were reported in different parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Sindh Minister for Heath Dr Azra Pechuho said as many as 51 more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Sindh, of them 37 were detected in Karachi, four in Hyderabad, two in Noushehroferoz and one each in Sukkur and Sajawal.

She maintained that at least 13 people have been affected by the pandemic in Larkana thus far.

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases tally jumped to 2899 today with 45 deaths from the pandemic recorded so far.

The total count of COVID-19 includes 1163 patients in Punjab, 881 in Sindh, 372 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 206 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 185 in Balochistan, 78 in Islamabad, 12 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

