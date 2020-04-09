Payments under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme begin today

ISLAMABAD: The payments to poor deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme will begin from today (Thursday), AR News reported.

Under the programme, a sum of twelve thousand rupees each will be distributed among 12 million poor families affected by the ongoing lock-down in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic across the country during the next two and half weeks after biometric verification.

The government has allocated 144 billion rupees for Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, which is a countrywide umbrella, and all provinces, including Federation, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, are part of this platform.

Seventeen thousand points are being established across the country to facilitate the distribution of 12,000 rupees per family under the programme.

Read more: PM Imran orders immediate activation of Tiger Relief Force

People can contact toll-free helpline number 0800-26477 for any query in this connection.

Addressing a joint press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, PM Imran had said that the money will be provided purely on merit to the deserving families under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, adding that around 17,000 points have been set up across the country for the cash distribution.

He maintained that the process of awarding cash worth 144 billion rupees to 12 million deserving families will be completed within next two and half weeks.

Comments

comments