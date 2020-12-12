Pakistan Democratic Movement denied permission for Lahore rally

LAHORE: Keeping in view the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the security concerns, the Lahore administration rejected an application of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) seeking permission to hold a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13, ARY News reported.

The opposition alliance had sought permission to hold a public meeting at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan ground on the 13th of December.

The provincial and district intelligence committees said that there was credible information about a terrorist attack at the rally, adding that permission cannot be granted to PDM for the Lahore rally.

The administration further said it cannot allow a rally to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan due to the spike in coronavirus infections in the country and also warned legal action against organizers of the public meeting.

Read: NACTA fears terrorist attacks coinciding with PDM Minar-i-Pakistan rally

Despite restrictions, the PDM has held rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Multan.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers today broke into Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park after removing the lock of gate No.5 of the park.

The local administration locked gate no 5 of Iqbal Greater Park after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was denied permission of holding a public gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13 (tomorrow), in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The PML-N workers after breaking the lock of the gate entered the park along with the equipment to install the stage for the public rally.

Read: Will book PDM leaders if they take out Lahore rally against law: Shibli Faraz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had formed a special baton-wielding force for the protection of the participants in the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) rally in Lahore that is scheduled to take place on December 13.

National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) had also issued a threat alert against Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Lahore on December 13, saying that it could be attacked.

According to an alert issued by the NACTA, attacks on the PDM leadership could be carried out in the next few days and the top-tier leadership of the opposition alliance could be assassinated.

