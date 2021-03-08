PDM likely to decide on joint candidates for top Senate posts

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting of the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has been summoned today to decide on the names of joint candidates for Senate chairman and deputy chairman, ARY News reported on Monday.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will chair a meeting of PDM leaders at Sindh House in Islamabad at 2:00 pm today which will be attended by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz.

Nawaz Sharif will attend the meeting through video link, whereas, the participation of Asif Ali Zardari was also expected.

Sources told ARY News that the central leaders of the opposition alliance will give final approval for the names of joint candidates for the top Senate slots. The participants will also mull over the strategy and preparations of the upcoming long march.

The opposition leadership will review the current situation after the vote of confidence given to Prime Minister Imran Khan besides discussing the overall political situation of the country, sources added.

Earlier on Sunday, it emerged that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is likely to field PPP’s leader and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani as its candidate for the Senate chairmanship.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had met with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif yesterday where they discussed strategy for a long march against the government.

During the meeting, both the leaders had decided to bring no-confidence motions against the National Assembly speaker and the deputy speaker after the elections for the top Senate posts.

