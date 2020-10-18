KARACHI: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Karachi was marred by ruckus when female activists of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) fought with each other, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PDM’s public gathering in Karachi was marred by ruckus as participants broke barbed wires when the main leadership of opposition parties reached Bagh-e-Jinnah to address the rally.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A scuffle also took place between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers outside the main gate of Quaid’s mausoleum. The PDM workers also entered into the women enclosure.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and the party workers on Sunday violated the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah and chanted political slogans inside the mausoleum.

Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar made PML-N workers raise political slogans when his wife Maryam Nawaz reached at the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum to offer fateha.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is holding a second rally in Karachi today (Sunday).

Read More: Maryam Nawaz’s husband makes PML-N workers raise political slogans at Quaid’s mausoleum

A 160 feet long and 60 feet wide stage has been set up in Karachi’s Jinnah Bagh while over 50,000 chairs have also been arranged to facilitate the participants.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is already present in Karachi while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has left for Karachi to attend the gathering.

Comments

comments