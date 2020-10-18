Maryam Nawaz says overwhelmed by love and support from people of Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday thanked the people of Karachi for according her a warm welcome, ARY News reported.

Addressing the rally, the PML-N leader paid tribute to the provincial government and lauded the services of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for their efforts amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would not be able to repay the love which I have received during my Karachi visit today,” she said and added that Karachi’s maiden appearance has reminded her of late Benazir Bhutto, whom she had met only once.

“I did not feel any difference between the streets of Lahore and Karachi,” added Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz once again criticised the federal government over inflation in the country and termed PML-N’s reign as glorious.

Without naming anyone, the PML-N leader also warned against any attempt to ban the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as it is represented by millions of people.

It may be noted this is Maryam’s first public appearance in the metropolis. After leaving the airport, Maryam visited the Quaid’s mausoleum to offer fateha.

She was accompanied by former Sindh governor and PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair as well as Captain retired Muhammad Safdar, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and the party workers violated the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah and chanted political slogans inside the mausoleum.

Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar made PML-N workers raise political slogans when his wife Maryam Nawaz reached at the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum to offer fateha.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has approached police to register a case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Maryam Nawaz and Capt (retd) Safdar Awan for causing a ruckus at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, violating its sanctity.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Karachi was also marred by ruckus when female activists of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) fought with each other.

As per details, the PDM’s public gathering in Karachi was marred by ruckus as participants broke barbed wires when the main leadership of opposition parties reached Bagh-e-Jinnah to address the rally.

