ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Sunday the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Lahore rally will fall flat.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, he said all hopes of the PDM-constituent parties will get dashed this evening when they will find low attendance at the rally. “This won’t be a historic [rally] but similar to ones held in Multan and Peshawar.”

Sheikh Rasheed claimed efforts are afoot to push the country into anarchy. Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his five-year term, he declared, ruling out his ouster by the opposition’s anti-government movement.

How will they march towards Islamabad if they fail to put up an impressive power show on their home turf, he questioned.

The minister said the government is willing to hold talks with the opposition on anything but the accountability process. People voted for PM Imran Khan to hold the corrupt to account, he said.

He predicted the 11-party opposition alliance will announce new dates for more public gatherings if today’s rally falls flat. He advised the opposition against playing with lives of people by holding rallies amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

