PDM to decide on long march, resigning from assemblies today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold a summit today where the central leaders of the opposition alliance will decide on a long march, tendering resignations from assemblies and reasons behind the defeat in elections on Senate deputy chairman seat, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has suggested the PDM parties resign from the assemblies immediately. The opposition parties have shown agreement to the JUI-F’s suggestion for tendering resignations, however, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) opposed it.

The opposition parties are likely to convince PPP for resigning from the assemblies in today’s session.

Moreover, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has also finalised agenda points and strategy for the unusual session of PDM, sources added.

Sources said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz held consultations over the options to take forward the anti-government campaign. It is likely that Maryam Nawaz will suggest a long march and resignations during the upcoming PDM session, however, PML-N will oppose using the option to bring a no-confidence motion.

Sources closer to PML-N said that the political party will demand serious actions from PDM parties after suffering a humiliating defeat in Senate elections on chairman and deputy chairman seats. The PML-N is expected to give arguments for not imposing decisions on the opposition alliance anymore while getting closer to the victory.

They added that it will be suggested to the political parties not to repeat the same mistake again and again that could impact the anti-government movement. PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervaiz Rasheed and Marriyum Aurangzeb will also assist Maryam Nawaz during the upcoming session, sources added.

