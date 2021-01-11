PDM to hold power show in Malakand; changes venue

MALAKAND: The opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), will hold its power show in Malakand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province today, ARY News reported.

The opposition parties have decided to change the venue of the power show which was previously going to be organised at Batakhela’s Zafar Park. The power show will not be held at GT Road.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah said that the plan to hold PDM’s rally at Zafar Park was changed due to shortage of area for accommodating the large number of participants.

After the announcement, the organisers started removing chairs from Zafar Park as the rallies of different political parties will now be gathered at GT Road.

Sources told ARY News that the opposition parties had earlier developed differences over the venue which also led to the exchange of harsh words between the leaders of JUI-F and PPP KP President Humayun Khan. It emerged that Humayan Khan departed from the rally’s venue after turning off its cell phone, sources added.

The central leaders of PDM including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) KP President Amir Muqam and others will address the rally.

PPP established camps across KP’s Malakand district to welcome the chairman who will address rallies at Sakhakot, Dargai Bazar, Malakand Top, Batakhela market and Peran.

Earlier in the day, the PPP chairman said in his tweet that he has departed for Malakand to attend PDM rally and asked nationals to support the political party to campaign against inflation and corruption.

