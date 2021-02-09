PDM to show political muscle in Hyderabad today

HYDERABAD: The alliance of opposition parties, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), will show political muscle in Hyderabad today after unveiling the date of its long march in the federal capital Islamabad on March 26, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The arrangements for the rally have been completed which is being hosted by the ruling political party in Sindh, Pakistan People Party (PPP).

Central leaders of the opposition alliances will address the Hyderabad rally including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and others.

A large number of political activists of PPP has gathered at the venue and busy in finalising the stage, whereas, bike rallies were taken out in some areas of the city.

The host political party installed thousands of chairs at the rally’s venue on Hyderabad’s Hatri By-pass, whereas, flags and banners to welcome the opposition’s central leadership were installed on major streets and roads.

On Monday late night, fireworks soared into the sky above the venue as the organisers initiated preparations ahead of PDM’s rally in Hyderabad.

On Saturday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had claimed that there would a “historic” rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of almost all opposition parties, in Hyderabad.

Talking to the media in Sehwan, the chief minister had said that people from all walks of life would attend the PDM rally scheduled in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Key leaders including Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rahman would address the rally, he added.

