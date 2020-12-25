PDM session summoned in Lahore on January 2

LAHORE: An important session of the alliance of opposition parties, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has been summoned in Lahore on January 2, ARY News reported on Friday.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will chair the forthcoming session of PDM in Lahore.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-premier Nawaz Sharif will participate in the PDM meeting through video link.

The session will also be attended by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Akhtar Mengal, Owais Noorani, Aftab Sherpao and others, whereas, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will join the meeting via video link.

The session is summoned to finalise the next strategy of the opposition alliance to take forward the anti-government movement.

In a major development today, the Disciplinary Committee of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has expelled four members of the party, over violation of party discipline.

Sources privy to the development said basic membership of the JUI-F leaders namely Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan and Shujaul Mulk has been ended.

The decision was unanimously taken by the committee members Agha Ayub Shah, Maulana Abdul Wasay and Maulana Abdul Hakeem. Notification in this regard will be issued soon, the sources added.

Last week, former Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) ameer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maulana Gul Naseeb had criticised the policies of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

