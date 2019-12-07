Peace talks with US restarted from where they were prior, says TTA spokesperson

QATAR: Spokesman for the Afghan Taliban on Saturday said that peace talks between the United States and the Taliban picked up from where they were left off, ARY News reported.

A team of American delegates and the Tehreek e Taliban Afghanistan (TTA) have reinstated the peace talks after the initiative met some hindrance along the way in the recent past.

The Afghan delegation was being lead by Mullah Baradar Akhund, apprised the spokesman in a Tweet post-moot.

Documents, charters and decrees signed between the two parties became of topic of discussion again and were pondered upon.

The Afghan Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted that the peace talks will continue for a second day, tomorrow (Sunday).

The United States (US) on November 20 welcomed the release of two Western hostages, Kevin King and Timothy Weeks, from Taliban captivity in southern Afghanistan.

The duo was handed over to US forces more than three years after they were abducted in Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan.

In a release, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said two hostages freed by the Taliban after more than three years in captivity are receiving medical care and other support from the US government.

