People relegated to carrying their dead through a river in Sindh

SHIKARPUR: The small city in central Sindh lacking basic infrastructure has made people carry their loved ones’ funeral processions on their shoulders across the river to the graveyard, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, a village in Shikarpur saw its villagers carrying the body of their loved one through a flowing river stream.

The villagers were made to undertake the strenuous exercise because there is no bridge built on the river to take people across.

Residents of Shikarpur have complained that they face tremendous difficulty due to the absence of a bridge on the river.

One resident claimed that the people of Shikarpur have repeatedly pleaded with the Sindh government to erect a bridge on the river but their voice has continuously fallen on deaf ears.

