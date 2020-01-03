Provincial, Federal governments coming closer: Governor Sindh

KARACHI: Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail paid a visit to the Civil Hospital in the metropolis on Friday where he distributed blankets among the relatives and loved ones in the waiting area of the healthcare center, ARY News reported.

Relatives and loved ones of patients in the Civil Hospital are relegated to huge open spaces where they sometimes have to spend the entire day in the open, with severe temperature drops across the country, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail took it upon himself to address the situation with a gesture of kindness.

The governor issued directives to the staff present at the healthcare facility to ensure the best possible treatment for the patients and complete care of their relatives and loved ones who wait outside in the cold.

Governor Ismail on the occasion said that he embarked on the quest to distribute blankets on the orders of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan due to extreme cold temperatures prevalent in the country and Karachi.

Imran Ismail also added that the government envisions the concept of the state of Madinah and was striving to achieve its goal of making Pakistan an Islamic Welfare State.

“The state of Madinah was benevolent and merciful, those are the principals we look to follow during our tenure, said Governor Sindh.

In an answer to a question regarding his recent meeting with the Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, Ismail said that the meeting was very successful and the distance between the provincial and federal governments seems to be decreasing.

