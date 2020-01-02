KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter President and member provincial assembly (MPA) Khurram Sher Zaman on Thursday demanded of the Sindh government to extend winter vacations in the city’s schools due to ongoing chilling weather, ARY NEWS reported.

The PTI leader said that the vacations should be extended for two weeks as children face difficulty in going out to schools early in the morning.

“Who will be responsible if a child suffers from any disease due to ongoing extreme cold weather in the city,” he asked.

He further lamented the education department authorities for opening schools and said that they should have announced the vacations keeping in view the weather forecast.

A day before, All Sindh Private Schools’ Association also demanded of the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to extend the winter holidays in provincial schools for five more days till January 05.

The demand was made by the Chairman of the association, Haider Ali, who said that the winds coming from Siberia have brought the temperatures further down, causing chilling winds in the city especially early in the morning.

Read More: Schools in Sindh reopen after winter vacations

“The timings of schools should be changed in January as the low temperature is witnessed across the month,” he said and added that the schools should open at 8:30 am in the morning till 1:30 PM to avoid early morning chill breeze.

The afternoon schools should remain open between 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm, he suggested.

Comments

comments