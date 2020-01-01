Sindh private schools demand extension in winter holidays till Jan 05

KARACHI: All Sindh Private Schools’ Association has demanded of the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to extend the winter holidays in provincial schools for five more days till January 05, ARY NEWS reported.

The demand was made by the Chairman of the association, Haider Ali, who said that the winds coming from Siberia have brought the temperatures further down, causing chilling winds in the city especially early in the morning.

“The timings of schools should be changed in January as low temperature is witnessed across the month,” he said and added that the schools should open at 8:30 am in the morning till 1:30 PM to avoid early morning chill breeze.

The afternoon schools should remain open between 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm, he suggested.

It is pertinent to mention here that the academic activities resume in Sindh including Karachi, as educational institutions across the province reopened on Wednesday (today) after winter vacations.

Due to severe cold wave, the attendance in the majority of schools is low, while teachers in some schools are also absent from their duties.

Meanwhile, the majority of the private schools in Karachi, have extended winter vacations till January 6, owing to cold wave in the city.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sindh education secretary Ahsan Ali Mangi had rejected rumors of extending winter vacations for schools.

Read More: Balochistan govt extends winter vacations, Sindh schools to reopen tomorrow

The Sindh’s Secretary School Education and Literacy Department, Ahsan Ali Mangi, had clarified that schools would reopen from January 1 (today).

According to the notification issued by the Sindh government, academic activities to resume on January 1, 2020 (Wednesday). All schools, colleges, public or private, under the Education Department will reopen on January 1, read the notification.

