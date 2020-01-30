People of India must defeat ‘Modimadness’: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet on Thursday urged the people of India to defeat “Modimadness.”

“Under pressure to lose another State Elections (Delhi on Feb 8th), he resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering Region,” he said.

“Mr Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction to Kashmir, Citizenship laws and failing economy.”

People of India must defeat #Modimadness ,Under pressure to lose another State Elections(Delhi on Feb 8th),he resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering Region,Mr Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction to Kashmir,Citizenship laws and failing economy https://t.co/bBIyOvf5Ee — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 30, 2020

Read Also: Indian plans to attack Kartarpur Corridor foiled: sources

The Foreign Office a day earlier completely rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s irresponsible and war-mongering remarks stating these remarks are another reflection of India’s incurable obsession with Pakistan.

In a statement, Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui termed the Modi’s statement a desperate attempt to divert attention from growing domestic and international criticism of their discriminatory, anti-Kashmir and anti-minority policies.

Read Also: Pakistan rejects Modi’s belligerent rhetoric

“We urge the international community to take cognizance of the Indian leadership’s continuing belligerent rhetoric and aggressive measures, which pose a threat to regional peace and security,” the spokesperson said and added that Pakistan hopes that steps would be taken to facilitate peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

Comments

comments