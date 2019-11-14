Pervaiz Elahi slated to meet Fazlur Rehman today over ‘Plan B’ conundrum

ISLAMABAD: The deadlock between Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the incumbent government broke today when the leader of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid e Azam (PMLQ) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi dialed up the cleric, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Efforts to resolve the Jamiat e Ulema Islam Fazl (JUIF) leader-led protest amicably had subsided after the political party announced to end their sit-in protest in the capital, Islamabad and hinted towards employing ‘Plan B‘.

Both leaders agreed to resume talks today, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has reportedly asked Maulana Fazlur Rehman to meet him today to discuss the matter further.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is going to implement its Plan B of Azadi March from today by blocking major roads across the country.

According to details, JUI-F has finalized preparations to block highways in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

While addressing the Azadi March participants in Islamabad, Yesterday, JUI-Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman during the announcement to end Islamabad sit-in said that the sphere of the protest will now be expanded, protests would now be held across the country according to ‘Plan B’.

JUI workers yesterday morning blocked the Chaman-Quetta highway resulting in hundreds of vehicles getting stuck on the busy roadway.

