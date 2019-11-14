Web Analytics
Pervaiz Elahi slated to meet Fazlur Rehman today over ‘Plan B’ conundrum

Pervaiz Elahi JUI-F Meeting

ISLAMABAD: The deadlock between Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the incumbent government broke today when the leader of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid e Azam (PMLQ) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi dialed up the cleric, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Efforts to resolve the Jamiat e Ulema Islam Fazl (JUIF) leader-led protest amicably had subsided after the political party announced to end their sit-in protest in the capital, Islamabad and hinted towards employing ‘Plan B‘.

Read More: Fazlur Rehman’s ‘Plan B’ is desperation, exasperation: SAPM Awan

Both leaders agreed to resume talks today, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has reportedly asked Maulana Fazlur Rehman to meet him today to discuss the matter further.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is going to implement its Plan B of Azadi March from today by blocking major roads across the country.

According to details, JUI-F has finalized preparations to block highways in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

Read More: PML-N MPAs resign from Punjab Assembly’s standing committees

While addressing the Azadi March participants in Islamabad, Yesterday, JUI-Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman during the announcement to end Islamabad sit-in said that the sphere of the protest will now be expanded, protests would now be held across the country according to ‘Plan B’.

JUI workers yesterday morning blocked the Chaman-Quetta highway resulting in hundreds of vehicles getting stuck on the busy roadway.

