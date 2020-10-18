Nation rejected anti-Pakistan narrative of Nawaz Sharif: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the nation has rejected the anti-Pakistan narrative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

During a meeting with Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader said that Nawaz Sharif is trying to harm the dignity of the country he belongs to.

Nawaz Sharif verbally raise the slogan of democracy but in reality, he flee the country by leaving the masses alone to protect his corruption, he added

The Punjab Assembly speaker advised Nawaz Sharif to focus on his medical treatment, for which he fled the country.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif wanted to create chaos in the country.

Addressing to a Tiger Force convention in Islamabad, PM Imran had said that the government was taking measures to bring back Nawaz Sharif, adding that he would be treated as an ordinary prisoner this time. He had maintained that no VIP facilities will be provided to the corrupt politicians in the country now.

“Now the opposition would see a different Imran Khan,” the prime minister had added.

