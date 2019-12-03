Pervaiz Elahi, US consul general discuss trade, bilateral relations

LAHORE: United States (US) Consul General in Lahore Ms. Catherine Rodriguez on Tuesday called on Speaker Punjab Assembly (PA) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, ARY NEWS reported.

The two discussed promoting bilateral relations and trade between the countries.

Acting Governor Punjab Pervaiz Elahi called for further improvement in bilateral relations and trade among the countries. Overseas Pakistanis settled in the USA are playing an important role in the development of USA, he added.

The US consul general also applauded improvement in law and order situation in the country, saying currently the situation was better.

Appreciating performance of Pervaiz Elahi as the former Chief Minister Punjab, she said that there was great development in the province during your tenure particularly standard in agriculture, health and education sectors was improved and prominent progress was noticed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Elahi- whose party Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) is a key part of federal and Punjab governments- had played an important role in breaking down a deadlock between the incumbent government and the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman during the sit-in at Islamabad.

On November 14, the deadlock between Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the incumbent government broke when the leader of PML-Q Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi dialed up the cleric.

Efforts to resolve the Jamiat e Ulema Islam Fazl (JUIF) leader-led protest amicably had subsided after the political party announced to end their sit-in protest in the capital, Islamabad and hinted towards employing ‘Plan B‘.

