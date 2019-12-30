Pervez Rasheed records statement in judge video scandal

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Pervez Rasheed on Monday recorded his statement before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) into the purported video of judge Arshad Malik, ARY News reported.

The PML-N leader after reaching FIA’ s Lahore chapter office, expressed surprise and asked that “why so much security has been set up for him only?”.

Speaking to journalists after recording his statement, Pervez Rasheed claimed that the ruling party is sending its political opponents to jail.

The FIA is being used as a tool against political opponents adding that the work was being taken from the FIA which doesn’t fall under its jurisdiction.

Read more: FIA raids PML-N central secretariat in Lahore: sources

The senator, about today’s quiz, remarked that he was asked questions in a disorderly fashion. “I was asked that who were present during the press conference [you have] called me here to ask this?” “Everyone knows who was present at the press conference,” he said.

He termed questions of the FIA, out of the context and claimed that he said that you [FIA] is being used as a political tool against the opposition members.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Uzma Bukhari had excused herself from appearing before the team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in judge video scandal case stating that she is abroad.

