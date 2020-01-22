KARACHI: A petition was filed in the Sindh High Court seeking disqualification of Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani and Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh as members of the Sindh Assembly over allegedly harbouring criminals.

The petition also requested the court to order a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe into the charges against them.

The petitioner, a citizen, stated that the Sindh police’s reports expose the ministers’ alleged involvement in patronising criminal elements to gain political mileage and serve their vested interests.

He requested the court to form a JIT to probe into accusations levelled against them in these secret reports.

Shikarpur SSP Muhammad Rizwan Khan compiled these reports, claiming Saeed Ghani and his brother had been facilitating drug peddlers in Mehmoodabad area in Karachi.

He claimed Farhan Ghani, brother of the minister, has been helping drug peddlers as an absconding drug dealer, Zaheer Ahmed, was also employed in his office.

Whereas, Imtiaz Shaikh allegedly used criminal connections to maintain his political position in Shikarpur. He also tried to influence the police through criminal elements.

