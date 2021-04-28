PHC orders release of JUI-F leader Mufti Kifayatullah

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday granted bail to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah in a case pertaining to issuing anti-state remarks.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Ibrahim Khan and Justice Shakil Ahmed ordered the authorities concerned to set Mufti Kifayatullah free.

The JUI-F leader was taken into custody under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) on April 13.

District Police Officer (DPO) Asif Bahadur had said Kifayatullah was arrested under Section 3 of the MPO, adding the federal government called for his arrest for issuing anti-state remarks.

The JUI-F leader had been hiding for the past two months, the police officer said.

On Jan 5, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Sanaullah Abbasi wrote a letter to the IGs of other provinces seeking their help for Kifayatullah’s arrest. He added an FIR had been registered against him for making defamatory remarks against state institutions.

Earlier, sources told ARY News that Kifayatullah had taken shelter at a madrassah in Larkana to avoid his arrest.

