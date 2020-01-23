Bulkhead seats: PIA issues guidelines for cabin crew, passengers

KARACHI: The administration of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued guidelines for the cabin crew and passengers after the incident of a fight between travellers and staffer during a foreign flight, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In order to resolve the issue of bulkhead seats, the administration issued special instructions to the flight attendants after writing a letter to cabin crew members sent by the PIA’s Manager Flight Services.

The manager pointed out that few passengers engage into fight and misconduct with crew members after occupying the bulkhead seats of the aircraft without paying additional charges which led to delay of flights and troubles to other travellers as well.

Flight attendants have been directed to maintain discipline while dealing with the passengers for the payment of additional charges of the seats. It is advised that flight supervisor should play a role in resolving the matter between passengers and cabin crew.

The administration warned that the passengers who are forcibly occupying the seats without paying charges will be handed over the concerned police, whereas, their details will be shared with the concerned institutions of the next station if the travellers engaged into any fight or misbehaviour. It is also said that the passengers could be blacklisted by the airline over non-payment of charges.

Earlier on Wednesday, it emerged that two passengers on-board an airplane of Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) headed from Lahore to London got into a fight with a staffer of the airline.

The fight that erupted on the issue of bulkhead seats turned into a brawl, between the two passengers and the staff of PIA in the flight no PK-757 en route to London.

The two passengers in the flight went on to sit on the bulkhead seats without payment, and exchanged hands after words with the PIA staff, when they were asked to vacate the seats.

In a video available with ARY News, the passengers and the cabin crew can clearly be seen fighting during the flight.

As soon as the flight landed at the Heathrow airport, the passengers were taken into custody by the London police. Taking notice of the brawl, the GM Flight Services said investigation into the matter was underway.

