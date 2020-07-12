PIA increases number of domestic flights

KARACHI: The national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has increased its number of domestic flights in major cities, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In order to restore the routine flight operations, PIA decided to increase flights on domestic destinations. It is decided to run two flights between Islamabad and Karachi, as well as a daily flight between Lahore and Karachi.

The spokesperson said in a statement that return flights will be scheduled between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Read: PIA suffers Rs33 bn loss amid flight ban over pilots issue

The statement also read that the national carrier’s special flights are continued in Saudi Arabia, central Asian states and Iraq.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had allowed the national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), to operate more domestic flights in a decision announced on May 20.

The CAA spokesperson had said that the permission was granted to PIA for operating flights between Karachi and Islamabad. It added that the national airline will run one flight on a basis for four days this week until the end of May.

The domestic flight operations had been partially restored by the federal government to facilitate passengers on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

