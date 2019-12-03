PIA flight attendants return currency, documents to passenger

KARACHI: The flight attendants of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have set a new example of honesty by returning Chinese currency ¥4,000 to a passenger departing to Beijing, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The passenger, Ziauddin, who was travelling through a flight PK-852 from Islamabad to Beijing, lost his hand-carry bag possessing foreign currency and important documents inside the plane which he reported to the crew members.

Senior person Anwar Sultana and flight attendants Jahanzeb Anwar and Zafar Naqvi have immediately searched the plane and returned the bag to Ziauddin.

Read: Flight attendant prevents PIA from facing huge financial loss

Ziauddin thanked the flight attendants and PIA administration over the recovery of his bag. The passenger said that he was totally unaware of his hand-carry bag which fell into the plane. He added the flight attendants approached to me with the help of its identification card pasted on the bag to return it to me.

Earlier on November 27, the staff members of the national flag-carrier had set a new standard of honesty where they returned a massive amount of foreign currency to a passenger travelling from Manchester to Islamabad.

The PIA staffers returned 4000 British pounds to the passenger who had lost them while on the flight.

Read: Woman claims jewellery worth Rs4 million went missing aboard PIA flight

Airhostess Mehwish Shaukat and Steward Mumtaz Abro returned the money to the passengers and were hailed as heroes for the righteous deed.

Airhostess Mehwish Shaukat and Steward Mumtaz Abro returned the money to the passengers and were hailed as heroes for the righteous deed.

Pakistan International Airline’s flight PK-702 flew back from Manchester to Islamabad on November 24, disclosed sources privy to the information.

Comments

comments