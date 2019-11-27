PIA staff recovers, returns huge sum of foreign currency to passenger

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) staff set a new standard of honesty where they returned a massive amount of foreign currency to a passenger traveling from Manchester to Islamabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PIA staffers returned 4000 British pounds to the passenger who had lost them while on the flight.

Airhostess Mehwish Shaukat and Steward Mumtaz Abro returned the money to the passengers and were hailed as heroes for the righteous deed.

Pakistan International Airline’s flight PK-702 flew back from Manchester to Islamabad on November 24, disclosed sources privy to the information.

The government’s efforts to turn Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) into a profitable organisation seem to be bearing fruit as the national flag carrier’s losses saw a significant drop in first six months of 2019.

According to figures acquired by ARY News, the airline’s revenue rose by 44.1 percent from Jan to Jun of the current year.

PIA pocketed a revenue of Rs94.73 billion as against Rs65.72 billion of last year’s corresponding period, registering an increase of Rs29 billion.

