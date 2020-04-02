PIA flight leaves for Toronto carrying 300 Canadian nationals

KARACHI: 300 Canadian nationals on Thursday left for Toronto via Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) special flight from Lahore airport, ARY News reported.

The Canadian High Commission had provided a list of passengers, who were to travel in the special flights according to which, the PIA authorities issued tickets to them.

According to the PIA’s spokesman, flight no PK-784 left for Toronto, carrying 300 nationals of Canada. The passengers were properly screened before their flight.

Anti-germs spray was conducted in the flight before loading the luggage of the passengers in the flight. Usage of masks was ensured for the passengers.

Another flight carrying 310 passengers will leave for Toronto around 10 am from Karachi International airport.

Yesterday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) decided to operate two special flights for Toronto on April 02 (today) on the request of Canadian government.

According to details, the Canadian High Commission in Islamabad wrote a letter to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), requesting two special flights aimed at bringing back its 620 citizens trapped in the country due suspension of international flights amid coronavirus pandemic.

