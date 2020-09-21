PIA all set to operate flights for Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national flag carrier is all set to operate flights to and from Saudi Arabia from today (Tuesday).

According to details, the PIA has decided to resume flights operations after the Saudi Arabia government announced certain ease in travel restrictions.

The national flag carrier will operate flights to and from Jeddah, Medina and Dammam from September 22. The booking of seats for these flights had already been started and all those intending passengers holding residence permit/Iqama, visiting visa or family visa can fly to Saudi Arabia via PIA.

The PIA had sought permission to operate 28 flights to Saudi Arabia on September 15. The Saudi aviation department had allowed PIA to operate 13 flights.

On the other hand, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has increased airfares for those travelling from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia.

Read More: PIA seeks Saudi’s nod to operate 28 more flights

According to the details, the national flag carrier increased the Karachi- Madina one-way fare from Rs84,000 to Rs127,000 and Islamabad-Madina to Rs 133,000.

All the passengers travelling from Peshawar or Islamabad to Riyadh or Dammam will be charged Rs131,000. However, passengers travelling from Peshawar to Jeddah or Madina will be charged Rs133,000.

Sources said that PIA increased airfares to reduce the losses it is incurring due to leaving 25 per cent seats vacant at all the passenger planes as a precautionary against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Comments

comments