Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PIA resumes flights to Saudi Arabia after Kingdom lifts travel ban

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday announced the resumption of its two-way flight operation to Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom lifted a temporary travel ban.

A spokesperson for the national airline said passengers will now be able to travel to Saudi Arabia from today on all PIA flights. He asked the passengers to obtain a negative PCR test before embarking on a journey to the Kingdom.

Also Read: PIA to bring back Pakistanis stuck in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia had imposed the temporary ban on international travel following the emergence of the more contagious variant of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom (UK) and other countries.

After the ban, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) permitted non-Saudis to leave the Kingdom and permitted foreign airlines to operate flights. GACA had directed the airlines to strictly follow the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Read: International flights to Saudi Arabia resume as Kingdom lifts ban

PIA operated one-way commercial flights to Saudi Arabia to bring back Pakistanis stranded there. A one-way operation of flights would put a financial burden on PIA but bringing back Pakistanis is unavoidable, the spokesperson had said.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Large haul of munitions recovered in Orakzai operation

Must Read

PM directs FC to use all resources to nab Machh shooting culprits

Must Read

Islamabad youth murder: Court grants physical remand of CTD men

Pakistan

PSP to hold protest rally over Karachi Census figures


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close