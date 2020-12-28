PIA to bring back Pakistanis stuck in Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced its decision to operate commercial flights to Saudi Arabia to bring back Pakistanis stranded in the Kingdom.

According to a spokesperson of the airline, the national flag carrier will operate flights to repatriate Pakistanis stranded abroad.

A one-way operation of flights will put a financial burden on PIA but bringing back Pakistanis is unavoidable, he said, adding that the operation will began today on the directives of PIA CEO Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik.

The spokesman said the airline will carry cargo to Saudi Arabia from Pakistan.

The decision came after Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) permitted non-Saudis to leave the Kingdom and permitted foreign airlines to operate flights. GACA directed the airlines to strictly follow the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

