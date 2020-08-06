PIA celebrates Independence Day with major cut in fares

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced a major cut in its domestic fares on the occasion of the Independence Day on August 14, ARY NEWS reported.

The PIA spokesman announced a 14 percent cut on fares of domestic PIA flights to Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The relief will remain in place from 7-14 August.



“An extraordinary relief is also announced in terms of luggage carried by the passengers on its domestic flights as each passenger will be allowed to carry 73 kilograms during the flight,” he said.

The PIA also announced to resume its flight operations for Multan, Sukkur, and Gwadar on Independence Day. “The PIA flights from Multan, Gwadar, and Sukkur will be connected to other cities from August 13,” the spokesman said.

He said that announcing a relief on Independence Day was aimed at celebrating the joyful moments.

In a similar move, the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), announced a reduction in fares for its domestic flights during the Eidul Azha festival.

Over the directives of PIA chief executive officer (CEO), Air Marshal Arshad Malik on July 26, the national airline announced a discount on all domestic flights in order to facilitate passengers ahead of Eid.

Read More: PIA announces special discount for doctors, paramedics

Spokesman of the national flag carrier sharing details said that one-way ticket of any Lahore or Islamabad-bound flights from Karachi would cost Rs8,652.

Similarly, the one-way ticket of Quetta-bound flight from Karachi would cost Rs11,535, while the Peshawar-bound flights from Karachi would cost Rs 11,714 including taxes.

The spokesperson said this has been decided in the interest of the passengers.

Comments

comments