PIA introduces flexible attendance timings for employees

PIA flexible attendance timing employees

KARACHI: Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has introduced “flexible timings” for its employees to mark their attendance with biometric machines.

According to a notification issued by the national flag carrier’s chief human resources officer, the PIA management introduced flexible timings to prevent the employees from crowding around biometric machines.

Also Read: PIA halts meal service; bans serving hot beverages

These timings will be effective from Monday (Nov 23). If any employee marks his/her attendance at 8am in the morning, he/she can leave at 4:30, the notification said, adding if one marks his/her attendance at 8:30am, he/she can sign out at 5pm.

The minimum working hours that the airline’s staffers are required to observe are eight hours and 30 minutes.

Read: ECC approves voluntary separation scheme for PIA employees

