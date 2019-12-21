PIA losses brought down to 50 percent: CEO  

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik on Saturday announced that they were successful in bringing down the losses of the national flag carrier to 50 percent, ARY NEWS reported.

He said this during an annual meeting of the airline attended by the employees and shareholders, where audit report and accounts of the airline in 2018 came under discussion.

The CEO Arshad Malik said that the only challenge they had was to conduct an audit of the airline, which was delayed for the past three years.

“The audit team carried out this hectic work in a record time,” he said adding they were able to bring down the airline losses to 50 percent.

He further announced that the PIA would also be including two more planes in its air fleet to improve their performance.

The participants of the meeting applauded the policy measures taken under the incumbent administration.

Yesterday, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other private airlines jacked up their fares for their domestic passengers.

After the revision of fares, a one-way trip from Karachi to Lahore, Islamabad will cost Rs 35,000 and while fare from Lahore to Karachi and Quetta has been increased by Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

Similarly, the private airlines are charging Rs 36,000 for flights bound to Rahim Yar Khan Faisalabad and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, a sudden increase in fares of PIA and private airlines caused difficulties for the people who have planned their journeys following winter vacations.

