PIA placed in list of normal trading companies by PSX

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday took the national aircraft carrier service, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) out of the list of payment defaulters, ARY News reported.

PSX has placed the national airplane service has since been placed in the normal category of trading companies.

A formal notification on the matter has been issued by the authorities.

The headway was made due to the airline’s compliance with the tasks it was assigned for the year to take itself out from the defaulter’s list.

A yearly report was submitted by PIA and was placed in the list from normal trading companies by Pakistan Stock Exchange.

