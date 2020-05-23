Local police submits preliminary report on PIA plane crash incident

KARACHI: Preliminary report of PIA plane crash incident has been prepared by local police, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi has forwarded the documents to IG Sindh and other concerned authorities, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The crash report compiled by police states that the airplane crash landed in a residential area close to the Jinnah International Airport runway at 2:37pm.

A total of 12 houses and multiple cars suffered major damages due to the crash.

97 dead bodies have been pulled from the crash site after a day and half worth of toil, read the report.

19 dead bodies have been recognised and will be handed over to their respective relatives and loved ones whereas the rest have suffered major degree burns leaving them unrecognizable.

The report further entails that two passengers who survived the crash have been shifted to healthcare facilities where they are currently being treated, the two survivors face no threat to their lives.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan addressing a news conference along with PIA CEO Arshad Malik earlier in the day said that a transparent, full fledged inquiry into the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash incident will be completed in three months.

