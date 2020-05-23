PM Khan approves summary to probe PIA plane crash incident

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has approved the summary for the formation of an investigation team to probe PIA plane crash incident, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In this context, the PM House has issued a letter to the secretary aviation division, asking the investigation team to begin its probe of the incident with immediate effect.

“Investigation team should start its work without waiting for the permission of the federal government”, the letter issued to the aviation division reads.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft with more than 90 passengers and eight crew members on board crashed in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials confirmed the national flag carrier’s flight PK-8303 that was flying from Lahore to Karachi crashed in Model Colony. The plane crashed moments before expected landing at the Karachi airport. Several houses were damaged as the plane hit them while crashing.

Television footage showed thick plumes of smokes rising from the crash site. Ambulances and rescue officials arrived at the scene in no time as a heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies cordoned off the incident site.

An emergency has been declared in all major hospitals of the port city due to the incident.

