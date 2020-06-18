PK-8303 crash: AAIB commences technical probe of plane’s debris

KARACHI: The Air Accident and Investigation Board (AAIB) has commenced technical probe of the plane’s debris to collect more evidence regarding the crash of the ill-fated aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on May 22 in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that the investigators have joined the pieces of the Airbus 320 aircraft’s debris in accordance with its real design outside the Shaheen Hangar of the Karachi airport. The AAIB officials have started inspection of the plane’s engine and pieces of wings.

It emerged that the investigators found out proofs regarding the plane’s both engines that hit the ground while making the first attempt to land at the runway, sources added.

Earlier on June 2, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had pointed out in a report regarding ‘violations’ made by pilot of ill-fated PK-8303 aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) which was crashed last month.

The Civil Aviation Authority’s Additional Director Operation had sent a letter to the safety department of the national flag-carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The copy of the letter was also obtained by ARY News which stated that the pilot of the Airbus 320 aircraft did not follow the instruction of the air traffic controller (ATC).

The report was followed by the written response of air traffic controller (ATC) and approach tower controllers which had been submitted to the investigation board on May 26 during the probe of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane, PK-8303, crash incident.

The air traffic controller told the probe board that the captain neglected the instructions at 10 nautical miles as a plane needs to maintain 1,800-foot altitude before landing, whereas, the captain of the ill-fated plane had maintained 3,000 -foot altitude at that time.

The captain had asked the ATC that he will adjust its altitude and speed before landing, however, he landed the plane without opening landing gear during the first attempt. The ATC added that both engines of the aircraft were badly damaged after hitting the ground as the plane landed without opening landing gear. It seems that the captain forgot to open the landing gear while maintaining speed and altitude of the aircraft, said the air traffic controller.

Later, the captain had asked permission to land once again and informed the control tower that both engines of the aircraft were not working. The plane had been granted permission to land at the left side of runway number 25. According to the ATC and approach tower controller, the captain of the aircraft had been informed them regarding any kind of emergency. The captain had told the air traffic controller that he was calm and he will manage to land the aircraft.

However, the aircraft with more than 90 passengers and eight crew members on board had crashed in a residential area, Model Colony, moments before expected landing at the Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. Only two passengers had survived the deadly accident.

