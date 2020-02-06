PIA slashes airfare for London bound flights till March 15

KARACHI: Good news for passengers willing to fly from Pakistan to London, United Kingdom via Pakistan’s national aircraft carrier, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced a waiver of 10% in ticket prices for flights scheduled to take off from Pakistan towards the capital of the United Kingdom.

The waiver is for all the flights flying in the direction and inclusive of all aircraft classes, said a PIA spokesperson on the occasion.

The special discounted airfare is valid till March 15 of this year.

Earlier on January 28, the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday took the national aircraft carrier service, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) out of the list of payment defaulters.

PSX has placed the national airplane service in the normal category of trading companies.

The headway was made due to the airline’s compliance with the tasks it was assigned for the year to take itself out from the defaulter’s list.

A yearly report was submitted by PIA and was placed in the list from normal trading companies by Pakistan Stock Exchange.

