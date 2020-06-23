PIA to operate 35 special international flights to bring Pakistanis home

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday announced to operate 35 international flights during its five-day special flight operation to bring back stranded Pakistanis, ARY NEWS reported.

The national flag carrier has issued the schedule for special flights to be operated between 23 and 27 June for five days amid COVID-19 pandemic.

They included both cargo and passenger flights.

The flights will be operated from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, for Jeddah, Muscat, Dubai, Doha, Qatar, and Amsterdam.

It is pertinent to mention here that Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, Moeed Yusuf, has announced that the repatriation of overseas Pakistanis trapped in foreign countries will be completed within two to three weeks, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Moeed Yusuf, while talking during ARY News programme ‘The Reporters’, made the announcement for the new policy for overseas Pakistanis. He said that around 45,000 nationals will be brought back to the country every week through special flights to be commenced from June 20.

“We have increased the arrival of passengers from foreign countries. Those having coronavirus symptoms will undergo tests while others will be allowed to complete 14-day home isolation. The positive cases of COVID-19 will be dealt with in accordance with health protocols besides adding their records in the track and trace system of the provinces.”

“I am thankful to the overseas nationals for showing patience during this period. 250 flights will be operated every week and the passengers can get tickets of scheduled flights of all airlines.”

