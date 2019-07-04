First picture of Rana Sanaullah emerges after his detention

LAHORE: The first picture of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in jail emerged on Thursday after Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested him near Lahore for alleged recovery of heroin from his vehicle, ARY News reported.

A picture of Rana Sanaullah which was surfaced today can be seen him behind bars in camp jail of Lahore.

Earlier on Tuesday, a local court of Judicial Magistrate sent PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah to jail on 14 days judicial remand, in a case related to the recovery of heroin from his vehicle.

The PML-N leader was produced before the court amid tight security by the ANF officials.

A case has been registered against Rana Sanaullah.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered against Punjab’s former law minister, 21 kg of contraband items including heroin was recovered from his vehicle.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Minister for Narcotics control Shehryar Afridi today (Thursday) held a press conference alongside ANF officials over Rana SanaUllah’s arrest.

Afridi claimed that the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart and former Law Minister was pointed out by global drug traffickers of being involved in the heinous activity.

Director General of the ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik who was seated besides Afridi in the conference said that they had credible and actionable evidence against the detained political leader.

Director General of the ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik who was seated besides Afridi in the conference said that they had credible and actionable evidence against the detained political leader.

He apprised the reporters that the evidence will be presented before the court of law and then it was the court’s prerogative to ascertain the ruling.

