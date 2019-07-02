LAHORE: Talking to the media today (Tuesday) leader of the opposition in the National Assembly claimed that the tip-off for Rana SanaUllah’s arrest over drug possession was provided by the Prime Minister of Pakistan himself, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz stalwart Rana SanaUllah was arrested yesterday for drug possession by the Anti Narcotics force (ANF) after they raided the political leader’s car finding heroin worth millions as claimed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, yesterday (Monday).

President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) earlier in the day had summoned a parliamentary party meeting in the wake of MNA Rana Sanuallah’s arrest at over alleged ties with drug traffickers.

Shehbaz speaking to the media after the meeting said: “Rana Sana’s arrest is a travesty.”

Shehbaz continued that Khan was trying to promote Rana as a drug peddler which was ludicrous.

“The anti-people budget approved in the parliament is the cause of Rana’s arrest, he is trying to divert attention from the massive failure of the budget,” added Shehbaz.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Sharif, condemning the arrest of the party leader, alleged that state institutions are being used against political opponents on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“His arrest without any charge reeks of political vendetta,” said Sharif, accusing the PTI of setting a shameful example of using state institutions against political rivals. To use institutions for arm-twisting of opponents is deplorable, he added.

Rana Sanaullah, the president of PML-N’s Punjab chapter was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force over his alleged links with drug traffickers in Lahore a day earlier.

