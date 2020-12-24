PPP MNA Pir Noor Muhammad Jeelani dies of coronavirus

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Pir Noor Muhammad Jeelani on Thursday lost his life due to coronavirus, ARY News reported.

As per details, Pir Noor Muhammad Jeelani was admitted to Karachi’s private hospital where he breathed his last and pronounced dead by the hospital administration due to coronavirus-related complications.

Born on September 15, 1951, Jeelani was a senior politician and was elected as MNA from Sindh’s constituency of NA-221-Chachro in Tharparkar in the 2018 general elections by beating the current Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Pir Noor Muhammad Jeelani previously was a member of the National Assembly from June 2013 to May 2018.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of several Pakistanis including politicians, journalists, businessmen and people belonging to various walks of life.

Read more: PPP leader Rashid Rabbani dies of coronavirus, confirms family

On December 10, Advisor to CM Sindh, Syed Aijaz Ali Shah Shirazi was pronounced dead due to COVID-19.

The head of Thatta’s Shirazi group was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Earlier on October 15, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Political Affairs Rashid Rabbani died of coronavirus.

