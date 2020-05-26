PK-8303 crash: ATC, approach tower controllers submit written reply to probe board

KARACHI: The air traffic controller (ATC) and approach tower controllers have submitted written reply to the investigation board probing into Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane, PK-8303, crash incident, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Major progress has been made in the investigation into PIA plane crash incident as ATC and approach tower controllers submitted their written responses before the aircraft accident and investigation.

It stated that the approach tower controller had handled the flight from Lahore to Karachi and the task was handed over to the ATC to make the plane safely landed at the airport. The landing task had been given by the approach tower to the ATC after 10 nautical miles.

The air traffic controller told the probe board that the captain neglected the instructions at 10 nautical miles as a plane needs to maintain 1,800-foot altitude before landing, whereas, the captain of the ill-fated plane had maintained 3,000 -foot altitude at that time.

It emerged that the captain asked the ATC that he will adjust its altitude and speed before landing, however, he landed the plane without opening landing gear during the first attempt. The ATC added that both engines of the aircraft were badly damaged after hitting the ground as the plane landed without opening landing gear. It seems that the captain forgot to open the landing gear while maintaining speed and altitude of the aircraft, said the air traffic controller.

Later, the captain had asked permission to land once again and informed the control tower that both engines of the aircraft were not working. The plane had been granted permission to land at the left side of runway number 25. According to the ATC and approach tower controller, the captain of the aircraft had been informed them regarding any kind of emergency. The captain had told the air traffic controller that he was calm and he will manage to land the aircraft.

On May 22, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft with more than 90 passengers and eight crew members on board had crashed in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials confirmed the national flag carrier’s flight PK-8303 that was flying from Lahore to Karachi crashed in Model Colony. The plane crashed moments before expected landing at the Karachi airport.

