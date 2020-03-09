ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Monday kicked off a plantation drive of 4 million trees across the country by planting a sapling at the Naval Headquarters, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Navy spokesperson on the occasion said that a concerted effort from the people and institutes was needed to battle the persistent and serious threats of climate change.

Read More: State of art ‘Yarmook’ vessel inducted into Pak Navy

The naval chief expressed firm resolve to ensure that the institute played its due role in tackling the threat of climate change, global warming and greenhouse gases.

Special prayers were made by senior Pakistan navy officials present alongside the naval chief for the success of the plantation drive.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 23 said that incumbent government was planning to introduce a subject of Tree Plantation in the curriculum across the country.

Read More: Govt to introduce ‘Tree Plantation’ subject in curriculum across country

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Spring Tree Plantation Campaign in Mianwali on Sunday, the prime minister said the youth has a major role to play in making the tree plantation drive a success.

“Government’s Clean and Green Pakistan initiative in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received global acclamation,” he added.

Comments

comments