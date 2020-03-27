Pleasant weather continues across Pakistan, light rain expected in different parts

Weather remained pleasant in Karachi on Thursday as many parts of the city experienced light rain for the second consecutive day under the influence of a westerly disturbance, said officials of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

“A westerly jet stream prevailing over Pakistan for the past few days is causing widespread rains across Pakistan in general and drizzle or light rain in Karachi. It’s likely to prevail until late at night,” Sindh’s chief meteorological officer.

Read More: Parts of Karachi receive light rainfall

Various areas of the metropolis have been experiencing light rain since Wednesday morning, said the officials, adding that the westerly disturbance responsible for it will continue to cause moderate to heavy rains in the central and upper parts of the country over the next two days.

The MET office said that another westerly wave is expected to enter Pakistan on March 30 and under its influence, weather will turn pleasant in Karachi for a couple of days due to cloud cover over it.

Drizzle is also expected in the city by the end of this month or the start of April, he added. He maintained that weather will remain pleasant here for the first 10 days of the next month.

He explained that the reason for this pleasant weather will be back-to-back westerly waves expected to enter Pakistan, saying that the PMD will keep everyone posted about the expected rains and following hot weather.

Met officials said the Surjani, Saddar, New Karachi and Shah Faisal areas received around 1.5 millimetres of rain on Thursday, while a maximum of 2mm of rain was recorded in different parts of the city the day before.

Read More: Parts of Karachi receive light rainfall this morning

Partly cloudy and chances of rain is the expected weather in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Northwest Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad fourteen degree centigrade, Lahore seventeen, Karachi nineteen, Peshawar sixteen, Quetta and Gilgit nine, Murree eight and Muzaffarabad eleven degree centigrade.

Comments

comments