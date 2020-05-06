ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday he has been warning the world about India’s continuing efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan.

“Latest baseless allegations by India of “infiltration” across LoC are a continuation of this dangerous agenda,” he tweeted.

The prime minister said the indigenous Kashmiri resistance against the Indian occupation is a direct consequence of India’s oppression and brutalisation of Kashmiris.

“The fascist policies of the RSS-BJP combine are fraught with serious risks. The international community must act before India’s reckless moves jeopardise peace & security in South Asia.”

Indian Occupation is a direct consequence of India’s oppression & brutalisation of Kashmiris.The fascist policies of the RSS-BJP combine are fraught with serious risks. The international community must act before India’s reckless moves jeopardise peace & security in South Asia. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 6, 2020

Read More: FO summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations along LoC

In a statement earlier, Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui had said that the recent incidents in occupied Kashmir are reflective of the inescapable reality that India’s brutal campaign of violence and repression is meeting its logical consequences.

Attributing this indigenous Kashmiri resistance to any alleged “infiltration” is a travesty, she said and added that India’s typical allegations of “infiltration” ring hollow also because all these incidents have taken place deep inside the Valley, several miles behind Indian military’s extensive Infiltration grid, comprising several layers of security.

Read More: Muslims being targeted in garb of COVID-19 in India: President Alvi

Comments

comments